1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ewout

Last name(s):

van Jarwaarde



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

61.2600 EUR





2144.10 EUR



61.2600 EUR





2021.58 EUR



61.2600 EUR





857.64 EUR



61.2800 EUR





1532.00 EUR



61.2800 EUR





2022.24 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

61.2683 EUR





8577.5600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE Europe

MIC:

CEUX



