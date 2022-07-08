DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.07.2022 / 12:33




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
61.2600 EUR 2144.10 EUR
61.2600 EUR 2021.58 EUR
61.2600 EUR 857.64 EUR
61.2800 EUR 1532.00 EUR
61.2800 EUR 2022.24 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
61.2683 EUR 8577.5600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX















Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
