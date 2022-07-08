





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















08.07.2022 / 12:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Ewout

Nachname(n):

van Jarwaarde



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

61.2600 EUR





2144.10 EUR



61.2600 EUR





2021.58 EUR



61.2600 EUR





857.64 EUR



61.2800 EUR





1532.00 EUR



61.2800 EUR





2022.24 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

61.2683 EUR





8577.5600 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

CBOE Europe

MIC:

CEUX



