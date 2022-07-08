DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE deutsch

2022. július 08., péntek, 12:35















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








08.07.2022 / 12:33




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ewout
Nachname(n): van Jarwaarde

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
61.2600 EUR 2144.10 EUR
61.2600 EUR 2021.58 EUR
61.2600 EUR 857.64 EUR
61.2800 EUR 1532.00 EUR
61.2800 EUR 2022.24 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
61.2683 EUR 8577.5600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX















08.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76747  08.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393959&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum