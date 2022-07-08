DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper applies for stabilization measures

The Board of Management of Uniper SE has today submitted an application to the German government for stabilization measures. The proposal submitted with the application is first of all focusing on a fair cost allocation pursuant to section 24 or section 26 of the German Energy Security Act ("Energiesicherungsgesetz - EnSiG"). In addition, the proposal provides for additional debt funding through an increase in the (so far undrawn) KfW credit facility. Finally, the proposal contains equity components which would lead to a relevant participation of the Federal Government in Uniper SE. The measures are aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper"s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper"s investment-grade credit rating.



Uniper’s major shareholder Fortum is also in talks with the German government to address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper. Fortum"s proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government.



 




