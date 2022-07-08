DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper applies for stabilization measures
2022. július 08., péntek, 13:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Board of Management of Uniper SE has today submitted an application to the German government for stabilization measures. The proposal submitted with the application is first of all focusing on a fair cost allocation pursuant to section 24 or section 26 of the German Energy Security Act ("Energiesicherungsgesetz - EnSiG"). In addition, the proposal provides for additional debt funding through an increase in the (so far undrawn) KfW credit facility. Finally, the proposal contains equity components which would lead to a relevant participation of the Federal Government in Uniper SE. The measures are aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper"s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper"s investment-grade credit rating.
Uniper’s major shareholder Fortum is also in talks with the German government to address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper. Fortum"s proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1394187
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1394187 08-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]