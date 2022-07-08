DGAP-NVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








08.07.2022 / 14:19



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 06.07.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

63397913















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
