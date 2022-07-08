DGAP-NVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer


VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Jul 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

63397913















Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
