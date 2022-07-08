



1. Details of issuer



VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG



Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)



04109 Leipzig



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

06 Jul 2022



3. New total number of voting rights:

63397913







