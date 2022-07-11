DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 08/07/2022, 14:19 CET/CEST - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a publication dated 08.07.2022



1. Details of issuer


VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 15 Jun 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

63397913















