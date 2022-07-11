DGAP-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

UniCredit Bank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die UniCredit Bank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.08.2022

Ort: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.08.2022

Ort: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir





 
