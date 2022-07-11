DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V.

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Willem Paulus
Nachname(n): de Pundert
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
28.00 EUR 2100000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
28.0000 EUR 2100000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76811  11.07.2022 



