Trend-setting frame technology used for the first time in automated series production



Fibre frame structure for more efficiency, lightweight construction and sustainability in caravanning



Knaus Azur represents already the third model of a longstanding development programme



Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Knaus Tabbert AG, a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe, has presented the industry"s first full-scale caravan model with self-healing Fibre Frame technology at its 2022 dealer convention. With this, the group has once again confirmed its claim as the industry"s innovation leader.

The pioneering frame technology is based on Fibre Frame parts that are automatically bonded together to form a stable frame, thus eliminating the need for screw connections. The frame, which is self-supporting and high-strength, ensures the best stability and durability as well as significantly greater flexibility in floor plan and room design compared to the conventional method of building caravans.

"The use of frame construction opens up numerous possibilities for us in the future. The technology contributes to greater stability and durability and thus also to greater value stability and sustainability of the vehicles. At the same time, the demands on precision are extremely high," says Werner Vaterl, COO of Knaus Tabbert AG, explaining the innovation. "Following our claim as innovation leader in the industry, we have mastered this challenge and can now transfer it to series production.“

At the end of a long vehicle life, the frame design offers advantages as the materials can be separated more easily and thus recycled. Knaus Tabbert is now bringing it into series production of caravans for the first time.

"Since 2012, we at Knaus Tabbert have been working intensively on alternative production methods. The Knaus Azur is already the third model, which we have brought to market readiness in frame construction. Compared to the predecessor models Knaus Travelino (2017) and Knaus Deseo (2019), the Knaus Azur is particularly impressive due to the further development of the manufacturing process, which is completely implemented in-house and does not require any solvents or screw connections on the outside," adds Christian Kornexl, Head of Plastics and Composites at Knaus Tabbert.

Knaus Azur as the new premium caravan

The first model of the new premium series of the Knaus brand with this technology bears the name Azur and thus continues a model tradition that already in the 1980s stood for the highest quality and most modern technology. Its frame consists of 22 fibre frame parts bonded together by a robot. In addition to the manufacturing technology, it is characterised by a UV-resistant and "self-healing" surface. Pressure marks and dents can disappear all by themselves through the effect of heat alone. The frame construction allows a very flexible interior concept and the integration of new, innovative equipment. The new Azur combines functionality, cosiness and innovative technologies. In addition to a circumferential awning rail integrated into the surface, contour lighting in the sidewall, the caravan also has its own lighting concept for the interior, among other things. Similar to the Knaus motorhomes, the furniture is set at an angle, resulting in a greater sense of space, optimised visual axes and a larger lying area.

About Knaus Tabbert



Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe with its headquarters in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. Further locations in Germany are Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld as well as Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and the rental service RENT AND TRAVEL, the company achieved sales of almost 850 million euros in 2021 and produced more than 25,000 recreational vehicles with around 3,500 employees. More information: www.knaustabbert.de