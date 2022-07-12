DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Bond





Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: The Joint Representative of the Bondholders Resigns from Mandate

Kahl am Main, den 12. Juli 2022 – The C&P Treuhand- und Beratungsgesellschaft mbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, in its function as joint representative of the bondholders of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, has informed the company through its legal representative Mr. Harald Busch, WP StB, that the joint representative resigns from his mandate with immediate effect. The joint representative justifies the step towards the company with a formal conflict of interest which has not been apparent so far.

Together with the largest bondholder, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will present a proposal for the election of a new joint representative and put it to a vote at the creditors" meeting.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,



D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 6188 440 1612

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de