2022. július 12., kedd, 08:45





12-Jul-2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST


Kahl am Main, den 12. Juli 2022 – The C&P Treuhand- und Beratungsgesellschaft mbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, in its function as joint representative of the bondholders of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, has informed the company through its legal representative Mr. Harald Busch, WP StB, that the joint representative resigns from his mandate with immediate effect. The joint representative justifies the step towards the company with a formal conflict of interest which has not been apparent so far.



 



Together with the largest bondholder, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will present a proposal for the election of a new joint representative and put it to a vote at the creditors" meeting.



 



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5



Contact:



Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 6188 440 1612



Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224



E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de



 



 



 










Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Hanauer Landstrasse 103

63796 Kahl am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
