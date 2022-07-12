DGAP-DD: Basler AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.07.2022 / 13:26 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Arndt
Nachname(n): Bake

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Basler AG


b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005102008


b) Art des Geschäfts

Zunahme des Aktienpakets durch die Ausgabe von 4.400 Stück Gratisaktien der Basler AG.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















12.07.2022 CET/CEST
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76839  12.07.2022 CET/CEST



Tisos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum