DGAP-DD: Basler AG english

2022. július 12., kedd, 13:42















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.07.2022 / 13:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Norbert Basler Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Basler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Basler AG


b) LEI

5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008


b) Nature of the transaction

Increase of 11,060,304 pieces Basler AG shares due to the issue of bonus shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



76843  12.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396331&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum