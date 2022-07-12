





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.07.2022 / 13:38









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Patxi

Nachname(n):

Landa Esparza



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0D6554





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9.01 EUR





4495.99 EUR



9.014 EUR





1523.37 EUR



9.016 EUR





4291.62 EUR



9.018 EUR





11272.5 EUR



9.020 EUR





4537.06 EUR



9.022 EUR





2670.51 EUR



9.024 EUR





7724.54 EUR



9.026 EUR





9441.20 EUR



9.028 EUR





4839.01 EUR



9.030 EUR





2672.88 EUR



9.032 EUR





7912.03 EUR



9.034 EUR





2674.06 EUR



9.036 EUR





11620.30 EUR



9.038 EUR





4781.10 EUR



9.040 EUR





2675.84 EUR



9.042 EUR





2676.43 EUR



9.044 EUR





1754.54 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9.0271 EUR





87562.9800 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



