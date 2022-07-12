DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.07.2022 / 13:38




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Patxi
Nachname(n): Landa Esparza

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen























































































Preis(e) Volumen
9.01 EUR 4495.99 EUR
9.014 EUR 1523.37 EUR
9.016 EUR 4291.62 EUR
9.018 EUR 11272.5 EUR
9.020 EUR 4537.06 EUR
9.022 EUR 2670.51 EUR
9.024 EUR 7724.54 EUR
9.026 EUR 9441.20 EUR
9.028 EUR 4839.01 EUR
9.030 EUR 2672.88 EUR
9.032 EUR 7912.03 EUR
9.034 EUR 2674.06 EUR
9.036 EUR 11620.30 EUR
9.038 EUR 4781.10 EUR
9.040 EUR 2675.84 EUR
9.042 EUR 2676.43 EUR
9.044 EUR 1754.54 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.0271 EUR 87562.9800 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















12.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76783  12.07.2022 



