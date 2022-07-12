DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english

12.07.2022 / 13:38




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 4495.99 EUR
9.014 EUR 1523.37 EUR
9.016 EUR 4291.62 EUR
9.018 EUR 11272.5 EUR
9.020 EUR 4537.06 EUR
9.022 EUR 2670.51 EUR
9.024 EUR 7724.54 EUR
9.026 EUR 9441.20 EUR
9.028 EUR 4839.01 EUR
9.030 EUR 2672.88 EUR
9.032 EUR 7912.03 EUR
9.034 EUR 2674.06 EUR
9.036 EUR 11620.30 EUR
9.038 EUR 4781.10 EUR
9.040 EUR 2675.84 EUR
9.042 EUR 2676.43 EUR
9.044 EUR 1754.54 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.0271 EUR 87562.9800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

11/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



76783  12.07.2022 



