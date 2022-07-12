





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Patxi

Last name(s):

Landa Esparza



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0D6554





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.01 EUR





4495.99 EUR



9.014 EUR





1523.37 EUR



9.016 EUR





4291.62 EUR



9.018 EUR





11272.5 EUR



9.020 EUR





4537.06 EUR



9.022 EUR





2670.51 EUR



9.024 EUR





7724.54 EUR



9.026 EUR





9441.20 EUR



9.028 EUR





4839.01 EUR



9.030 EUR





2672.88 EUR



9.032 EUR





7912.03 EUR



9.034 EUR





2674.06 EUR



9.036 EUR





11620.30 EUR



9.038 EUR





4781.10 EUR



9.040 EUR





2675.84 EUR



9.042 EUR





2676.43 EUR



9.044 EUR





1754.54 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.0271 EUR





87562.9800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

11/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



