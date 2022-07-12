



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Basler AG















Correction of a release from 12/07/2022, 12:13 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















12.07.2022 / 15:52







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 12.07.2022







1. Details of issuer



Basler AG



An der Strusbek 60-62



22926 Ahrensburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

05 Jul 2022



3. New total number of voting rights:

31500000







12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

