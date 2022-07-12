DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 12/07/2022, 12:13 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a release from 12/07/2022, 12:13 CET/CEST - Basler AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








12.07.2022 / 15:52



Correction of a publication dated 12.07.2022



1. Details of issuer


Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Jul 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

31500000















Language: English
Company: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
