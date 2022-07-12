DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 12.07.2022, 12:13 Uhr CET/CEST - Basler AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 12.07.2022, 12:13 Uhr CET/CEST - Basler AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








12.07.2022 / 15:52



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 12.07.2022



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 05.07.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

31500000















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
