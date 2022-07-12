DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 12.07.2022, 12:13 Uhr CET/CEST - Basler AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2022. július 12., kedd, 15:52
Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 12.07.2022
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
