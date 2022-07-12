





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Gnauck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Barbara

Last name(s):

Ooms-Gnauck

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

va-Q-tec AG





b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006636681





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.515975 EUR





5006.39 EUR



12.556625 EUR





20090.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.5485 EUR





25096.9900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

08/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



