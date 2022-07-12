DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

2022. július 12., kedd, 17:43















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.07.2022 / 17:41




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Gnauck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Barbara
Last name(s): Ooms-Gnauck
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
12.515975 EUR 5006.39 EUR
12.556625 EUR 20090.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.5485 EUR 25096.9900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

08/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



76825  12.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396249&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum