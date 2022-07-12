DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.07.2022 / 17:41




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Gnauck

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Barbara
Nachname(n): Ooms-Gnauck
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
12.515975 EUR 5006.39 EUR
12.556625 EUR 20090.60 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
12.5485 EUR 25096.9900 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
