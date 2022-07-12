





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.07.2022 / 17:41









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Gnauck



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Barbara

Nachname(n):

Ooms-Gnauck

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

va-Q-tec AG





b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006636681





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

12.515975 EUR





5006.39 EUR



12.556625 EUR





20090.60 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

12.5485 EUR





25096.9900 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts



























12.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



