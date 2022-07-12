DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast





Haselünne, July 12, 2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2022 / Preliminary business figures as of June 30, 2022 / Update of the forecast for the 2022 financial year

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects for the first half of the 2022 financial year, based on preliminary business figures available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 3.7 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2021: EUR 7.1 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 79.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 67.7 million).

The significant year-on-year revenue increase of 16.7% in the first half of the 2022 financial year is attributable to the dynamic revenue performance in the strategic growth areas of the Berentzen Group, which is based in particular on the easing of the Corona measures since the beginning of the year. The corporate group has defined the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits segment, premium product concepts in the Private Label Spirits segment, the Mio Mio brand in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment and the key core sales markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment as strategic growth areas. The consolidated EBIT, which increased by EUR 1.1 million or 41.9% compared to the first half of the 2021 financial year, is the result of a significantly improved gross profit in the first half of the year, despite massive increases in energy and material purchase prices, as expected.

In the course of preparing the half-yearly financial report, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is at the same time updating its forecasts for the development of the Groups´ financial performance for the 2022 financial year made in a capital market announcement on February 3, 2022 and in the Annual Report for the 2021 financial year. Based on the corresponding preliminary business figures for the first half of the 2022 financial year, the Berentzen Group now forecasts a normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2022 financial year in a range of EUR 6.0 to 8.0 million (original forecast 2022: EUR 5.0 to EUR 8.0 million, 2021: EUR 6.7 million), a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 15.0 to 17.0 million (original forecast 2022: EUR 14.0 to 17.0 million, 2021: EUR 15.4 million) and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million (original forecast 2022: EUR 154.0 to 162.0 million, 2021: EUR 146.1 million).

The background to the increase in the forecast with regard to consolidated revenues is the extremely dynamic and positive revenue development in the first half of the 2022 financial year and the associated expectation that the Group"s revenue growth achieved to date can at least be maintained and at best further expanded in the following six months of the 2022 financial year. Based on the normalised consolidated EBIT already generated in the first half of the 2022 financial year, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is also raising the lower end of the range of the expected normalised consolidated EBIT for the 2022 financial year. However, the upper end of the range of the expected normalised consolidated EBIT remains unchanged due to the continuing high level of uncertainty regarding the further development of the war in Ukraine and the global coronavirus pandemic and the consequently unchanged expectation of high, significantly increasing cost burdens due to further increases in energy and material prices as well as disrupted supply chains. The same applies to the update of the forecast range of the expected normalised consolidated EBITDA for the 2022 financial year.

The preliminary business figures for the first half of the 2022 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board"s Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures as well as further information on the first half of the 2022 financial year and on the forecast for the 2022 financial year will be published as scheduled on August 11, 2022 with the Group Half-Yearly Financial Report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned income-related performance indicators, reference is made to the 2021 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 129 f. in the German language version and page 126 f. in the English language version), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

