1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Raquel
Last name(s): Falomir

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
41.65 EUR 99960.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.65 EUR 99960.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

11/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
