Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/q2-2022-public.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/q2-2022-public.html














Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fasanenweg 10

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com





 
