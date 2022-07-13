DGAP-AFR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Daimler Truck Holding AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/q2-2022-public.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/q2-2022-public.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fasanenweg 10

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com





 
