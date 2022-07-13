DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RAISES FULL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK AS MOMENTUM FURTHER ACCELERATES IN Q2
2022. július 13., szerda, 18:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Metzingen, July 13, 2022
HUGO BOSS RAISES FULL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK AS MOMENTUM FURTHER ACCELERATES IN Q2
On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted Group sales in Q2 increased 34% compared to the prior-year period. In Group currency, revenues were up 40%, totaling EUR 878 million in the three-month period (Q2 2021: EUR 629 million), marking the strongest second quarter in the history of HUGO BOSS. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, currency-adjusted Group sales increased by 29% (Q2 2019: EUR 675 million), representing a further acceleration as compared to the first quarter, driven by particular strong demand in Europe and the Americas.
In the second quarter of 2022, on a preliminary basis, HUGO BOSS generated an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 100 million, significantly above the prior-year level (Q2 2021: EUR 42 million). This development mainly reflects the strong Group sales development as well as noticeable improvements in gross margin driven by an overall higher share of full-price sales. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, EBIT was up 25% (Q2 2019: EUR 80 million).
In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the second quarter but also taking into account the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, HUGO BOSS raises its outlook for the current fiscal year. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2022 to increase between +20% and +25% to a new record level of between EUR 3.3 billion and EUR 3.5 billion (prior guidance: increase between +10% and +15% to a level of between EUR 3.1 billion and EUR 3.2 billion). EBIT in 2022 is now expected to increase between +25% and +35% to a level of between EUR 285 million and EUR 310 million (prior guidance: increase of between +10% to +25% to an amount of between EUR 250 million and EUR 285 million).
HUGO BOSS will publish its full second quarter 2022 results on August 3 (7:30 a.m. CEST).
If you have any questions, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1397555
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1397555 13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]