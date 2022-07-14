





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.07.2022 / 16:26









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

José Luis

Last name(s):

Blanco Diéguez



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A31C3G1





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.58 EUR





0.93 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.5800 EUR





0.9300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

13/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



