1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Jan

Nachname(n):

Klatten



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

DE000A31C3G1





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von 184.286 Bezugsrechten (die zur Zeichnung von 37.609 Aktien berechtigen)





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0.586195 EUR





108027.53 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0.586195 EUR





108027.53 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



