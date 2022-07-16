DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jan
Nachname(n): Klatten
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Berichtigung (Korrektur Datum)

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
ISIN: DE000A31C3G1


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von 487.599 Bezugsrechten (die zur Zeichnung von 99.510 Aktien berechtigen)


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0.586195 EUR 285828.10 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0.586195 EUR 285828.10 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
