DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Conclusion of a EUR 500 million loan agreement and use of proceeds for a special dividend payment of approx. EUR 500 million
2022. július 15., péntek, 20:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Financing/Dividend
alstria office REIT-AG concludes secured loan agreement for a loan in the amount of EUR 500 million, the proceeds will be used to return approx. EUR 500 million of capital to the shareholders in form of a special dividend payment subject to a respective shareholders" resolution
Hamburg, July 15, 2022 –The management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) concluded a secured loan agreement with a bank consortium for a loan in the amount of EUR 500 million today. The term of the loan agreement is 5 years.
The proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 500 million of capital to the shareholders - subject to a decision by an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company presumably at the end of August 2022 - in the form of a special dividend payment.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Steinstr. 7
20095 Hamburg
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 226 341 344
Email: jstinauer@alstria.de
Further Information:
www.alstria.de
www.beehive.work
linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag
About alstria
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per March 31, 2022, the portfolio comprised 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1398001
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1398001 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]