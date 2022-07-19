DGAP-DD: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








18.07.2022 / 13:33




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Geisler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nana
Last name(s): Geisler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale


b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000NLB3YF0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
100.00 EUR 20000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
100.00 EUR 20000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

13/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
