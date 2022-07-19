





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















18.07.2022 / 13:33









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Manfred

Last name(s):

Geisler



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Nana

Last name(s):

Geisler

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale





b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000NLB3YF0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100.00 EUR





20000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

100.00 EUR





20000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

13/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



