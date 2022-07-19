





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















18.07.2022 / 13:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Manfred

Nachname(n):

Geisler



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Nana

Nachname(n):

Geisler

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale





b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Schuldtitel

ISIN:

DE000NLB3YF0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

100.00 EUR





20000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

100.00 EUR





20000.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



