Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








18.07.2022 / 13:33




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Manfred
Nachname(n): Geisler

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Nana
Nachname(n): Geisler
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale


b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
ISIN: DE000NLB3YF0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
100.00 EUR 20000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
100.00 EUR 20000.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
