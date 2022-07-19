DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting






Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 11 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022, a number of 399,256 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.



Shares were bought back as follows:






















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)[1]
07/11/2022 80,220 48.6464
07/12/2022 107,632 47.9673
07/13/2022 102,944 47.4922
07/14/2022 97,300 47.0565
07/15/2022 11,160 47.2859


 



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 amounts to 975,107 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



 



Munich, 18 July 2022



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board


 

[1] Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
















