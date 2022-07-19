DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results





ad pepper media International N.V. announces second quarter results

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 18 July 2022

As already announced on 30 June 2022, Q2 revenues of the ad pepper Group, one of Europe’s leading performance marketing companies, fell significantly short of the prior-year levels. Gross sales declined by 10.6 percent to EUR 23,191k (Q2 2021: EUR 25,931k) in the second quarter. Group revenue amounted to EUR 5,882k (Q2 2021: EUR 6,516k), corresponding to a decline of 9.7 percent. The segments Webgains and ad pepper recorded a decline in revenue of 17.4 percent and 20.3 percent respectively to EUR 3,031k (Q2 2021: EUR 3,670k) and EUR 743k (Q2 2021: EUR 932k). The ad agents segment on the other hand achieved an increase in revenue of 10.2 percent to EUR 2,108k (Q2 2021: EUR 1,914k). When looking at the individual regions of the ad pepper Group, the UK compares negatively with a decline in revenue of 20.8 percent.

Group EBITDA in the second quarter amounts to EUR -186k (Q2 2021: EUR 1,036k). The ad agents segment generated EBITDA of EUR 212k (Q2 2021: EUR 379k), the Webgains segment EBITDA of EUR -270k (Q2 2021: EUR 818k) and the ad pepper segment EBITDA of EUR 132k (Q2 2021: EUR 206k).

In the entire half-year period, the Group generated gross sales of EUR 46,406k (H1 2021: EUR 54,039k) and Group revenue of EUR 11,753k (H1 2021: EUR 13,400k); this corresponds to a decline of EUR 1,647k or 12.3 percent. H1 2022 EBITDA amounts to EUR -153k (H1 2021: EUR 2,342k).

The management’s efforts to improve the revenue and earnings situation focus in particular on the UK market. However, as also announced in the ad hoc release on 30 June 2022, we expect the macroeconomic environment to remain difficult. From today’s perspective, we therefore expect revenue in the third quarter to be roughly on a par with the second quarter of this year, while operating costs are anticipated to decline slightly compared to the previous quarter.

The report for the first six months of 2022 will be published on 25 August 2022.





Key figures (unaudited) in kEUR:



Q2

2022

Q2

2021

H1

2022

H1

2021

Gross sales

23,191

25,931

46,406

54,039

% growth

-10.6



-14.1



Revenue

5,882

6,516

11,753

13,400

% growth

-9.7



-12.3



of which ad pepper

743

932

1,457

2,166

% growth

-20.3



-32.7



of which ad agents

2,108

1,914

4,034

3,676

% growth

10.2



9.8



of which Webgains

3,031

3,670

6,262

7,558

% growth

-17.4



-17.1



EBITDA

-186

1,036

-153

2,342

of which ad pepper

132

206

166

739

of which ad agents

212

379

462

628

of which Webgains

-270

818

-137

1,855

of which admin

-260

-367

-644

-880

Liquid funds*





21,049

25,002



*including securities at fair value

