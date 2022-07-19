DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces second quarter results
ad pepper media International N.V. announces second quarter results
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 18 July 2022
As already announced on 30 June 2022, Q2 revenues of the ad pepper Group, one of Europe’s leading performance marketing companies, fell significantly short of the prior-year levels. Gross sales declined by 10.6 percent to EUR 23,191k (Q2 2021: EUR 25,931k) in the second quarter. Group revenue amounted to EUR 5,882k (Q2 2021: EUR 6,516k), corresponding to a decline of 9.7 percent. The segments Webgains and ad pepper recorded a decline in revenue of 17.4 percent and 20.3 percent respectively to EUR 3,031k (Q2 2021: EUR 3,670k) and EUR 743k (Q2 2021: EUR 932k). The ad agents segment on the other hand achieved an increase in revenue of 10.2 percent to EUR 2,108k (Q2 2021: EUR 1,914k). When looking at the individual regions of the ad pepper Group, the UK compares negatively with a decline in revenue of 20.8 percent.
Group EBITDA in the second quarter amounts to EUR -186k (Q2 2021: EUR 1,036k). The ad agents segment generated EBITDA of EUR 212k (Q2 2021: EUR 379k), the Webgains segment EBITDA of EUR -270k (Q2 2021: EUR 818k) and the ad pepper segment EBITDA of EUR 132k (Q2 2021: EUR 206k).
In the entire half-year period, the Group generated gross sales of EUR 46,406k (H1 2021: EUR 54,039k) and Group revenue of EUR 11,753k (H1 2021: EUR 13,400k); this corresponds to a decline of EUR 1,647k or 12.3 percent. H1 2022 EBITDA amounts to EUR -153k (H1 2021: EUR 2,342k).
The management’s efforts to improve the revenue and earnings situation focus in particular on the UK market. However, as also announced in the ad hoc release on 30 June 2022, we expect the macroeconomic environment to remain difficult. From today’s perspective, we therefore expect revenue in the third quarter to be roughly on a par with the second quarter of this year, while operating costs are anticipated to decline slightly compared to the previous quarter.
The report for the first six months of 2022 will be published on 25 August 2022.
Key figures (unaudited) in kEUR:
*including securities at fair value
