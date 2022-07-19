

DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report





bet-at-home.com AG: Consolidated equity of bet-at-home.com AG increases by EUR 13.11 million as a result of the deconsolidation of bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. as of June 30, 2022.





18-Jul-2022 / 18:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







On December 22, 2021, bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") announced that, as a result of the discontinuation of the online casino in Austria, it is not possible to continue the Maltese bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. in which the Company indirectly holds all shares.







As a result, winding up proceedings ("winding up by the court") were initiated.





The competent court in Malta has approved the execution of the winding-up proceedings.





Therefore bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. is no longer to be consolidated in bet-at-home.com AG"s consolidated half-year financial report (consolidated financial statements) as of June 30, 2022.





As a result of the deconsolidation, consolidated equity will increase by EUR 13.11 million to EUR 27.67 million on a preliminary and unaudited basis as of June 30, 2022, having no effect on profit or loss. As of December 31, 2021, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 17.04 million.



















18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



