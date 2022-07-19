DGAP-News: Sebastien Haller fällt krankheitsbedingt auf unbestimmte Zeit aus

Borussia Dortmunds Stürmer Sebastien Haller hat das BVB-Trainingslager im schweizerischen Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt vorzeitig verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist.


Der Spieler hatte nach dem Training am Montagvormittag über Unwohlsein geklagt. Erste medizinische Untersuchungen ergaben den Verdacht einer schwerwiegenderen Erkrankung, die nicht im Zusammenhang mit dem Trainings- und Spielbetrieb steht, und nunmehr weitere medizinische Untersuchungen erforderlich machen.


Sebastien Haller fällt damit zunächst auf unbestimmte Zeit aus.


Borussia Dortmund bittet darum, die Privatsphäre des Spielers und seiner Familie zu respektieren. Sobald uns weitere Erkenntnisse vorliegen, werden wir in Absprache mit dem Spieler darüber informieren.


