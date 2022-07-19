





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Schlagwort(e): Personalie













Sebastien Haller fällt krankheitsbedingt auf unbestimmte Zeit aus

















18.07.2022 / 23:28









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Borussia Dortmunds Stürmer Sebastien Haller hat das BVB-Trainingslager im schweizerischen Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt vorzeitig verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist.





Der Spieler hatte nach dem Training am Montagvormittag über Unwohlsein geklagt. Erste medizinische Untersuchungen ergaben den Verdacht einer schwerwiegenderen Erkrankung, die nicht im Zusammenhang mit dem Trainings- und Spielbetrieb steht, und nunmehr weitere medizinische Untersuchungen erforderlich machen.





Sebastien Haller fällt damit zunächst auf unbestimmte Zeit aus.





Borussia Dortmund bittet darum, die Privatsphäre des Spielers und seiner Familie zu respektieren. Sobald uns weitere Erkenntnisse vorliegen, werden wir in Absprache mit dem Spieler darüber informieren.





Dortmund, den 18. Juli 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs GmbH





Kontakt:

Dr. Robin Steden



Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations Dr. Robin StedenSyndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations



























18.07.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



