





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness

















18.07.2022









Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund.





The player complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning. Initial medical examinations revealed the suspicion of a more serious illness, which is not related to training and match operations, and which now necessitate further medical examinations.





Sebastien Haller will be absent for an indefinite period.





Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.





Dortmund, July 18th, 2022





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



