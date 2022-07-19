DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: Changes on the Executive Board
2022. július 19., kedd, 10:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hamburg, 19 July 2022 – The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG today agreed by best mutual consent with the spokesman of the company’s Executive Board, Mr Wilhelm Wellner, who temporarily stepped down from the board in April at his own request, to conclude a termination arrangement and revoke his reappointment as of 1 October 2022.
Both Mr Wellner and the current sole director of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Mr Olaf Borkers, whose appointment to the company"s Executive Board expires on 30 September 2022, have decided that they will no longer be available to the company to continue their cooperation in the long term.
It was agreed with Mr Borkers that he would remain available to the company in an advisory capacity for a certain period of time following his departure from the Executive Board in order to hand over his official duties to his successor.
Issued by: Nicolas Lissner, Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1400531
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1400531 19-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]