DGAP-AFR: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://www.wasgau.com/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2022/














Unternehmen: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Deutschland
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de





 
