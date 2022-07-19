DGAP-AFR: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022

Address: https://www.wasgau.com/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2022/














Language: English
Company: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Germany
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de





 
