Munich, 19.07.2022


In the period from July 11, 2022 to, and including, July 15, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 610,861 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


 





















Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
11.07.2022               2,171 178.0759
12.07.2022             63,984 176.2242
13.07.2022           247,523 175.9816
14.07.2022           200,000 169.6292
15.07.2022             97,183 171.6952

 



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, July 15, 2022 amounts to 5,143,877.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).



 
















Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
