Munich, 19.07.2022





In the period from July 11, 2022 to, and including, July 15, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 610,861 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:







Date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

11.07.2022

2,171

178.0759

12.07.2022

63,984

176.2242

13.07.2022

247,523

175.9816

14.07.2022

200,000

169.6292

15.07.2022

97,183

171.6952



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, July 15, 2022 amounts to 5,143,877.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).