DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Allianz SE


/ Bekanntmachung nach Art.5 Abs. 1 lit.b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung(EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien






Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








19.07.2022 / 15:14



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



München, den 19.07.2022


Im Zeitraum vom 11. Juli 2022 bis einschließlich 15. Juli 2022 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 610.861 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 07. März 2022 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


 





















Datum   Stück Aktien Durchschnittskurs (EUR)
11.07.2022               2.171 178,0759
12.07.2022             63.984 176,2242
13.07.2022           247.523 175,9816
14.07.2022           200.000 169,6292
15.07.2022             97.183 171,6952

 





Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 08. März 2022 bis einschließlich 15. Juli 2022 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 5.143.877 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).
















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Muenchen

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
