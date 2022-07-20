DGAP-News: Linde Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia
2022. július 20., szerda, 12:00
Linde Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia
Woking, UK, July 20, 2022 – Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to PT Freeport Indonesia, a leading mining company in Indonesia.
Linde will build, own and operate an air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to PT Freeport Indonesia’s new copper smelter and refinery in Manyar, Indonesia. The new copper smelter, the largest copper processing site in the world, will process concentrates from PT Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg mine. The new on-site facility is expected to start up in mid-2024 and will be one of the largest ASUs in Indonesia.
“Copper plays a key role in the electrification of transportation and industrial processes. We are excited to help PT Freeport expand its processing capacity in Indonesia,” said Moloy Banerjee, President, ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. “By deploying Linde’s advanced technology, we will deliver a customized plant which will significantly improve energy efficiency.”
“Linde’s track record for the safe and reliable supply of industrial gases made it our partner of choice as we expand our operations,” said Tony Wenas, President Director, PT Freeport Indonesia.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1401449
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1401449 20.07.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]