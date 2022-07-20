



Linde Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia

















Linde Signs Agreement to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia

Woking, UK, July 20, 2022 – Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to PT Freeport Indonesia, a leading mining company in Indonesia.

Linde will build, own and operate an air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to PT Freeport Indonesia’s new copper smelter and refinery in Manyar, Indonesia. The new copper smelter, the largest copper processing site in the world, will process concentrates from PT Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg mine. The new on-site facility is expected to start up in mid-2024 and will be one of the largest ASUs in Indonesia.

“Copper plays a key role in the electrification of transportation and industrial processes. We are excited to help PT Freeport expand its processing capacity in Indonesia,” said Moloy Banerjee, President, ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. “By deploying Linde’s advanced technology, we will deliver a customized plant which will significantly improve energy efficiency.”

“Linde’s track record for the safe and reliable supply of industrial gases made it our partner of choice as we expand our operations,” said Tony Wenas, President Director, PT Freeport Indonesia.

