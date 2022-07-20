DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ingo
Nachname(n): Hillen

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

sino AG


b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005765507


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
79.60 EUR 34148.4 EUR
79.80 EUR 117146.4 EUR
80.00 EUR 168240.0 EUR
80.20 EUR 145482.8 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
79.9824 EUR 465017.6000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

18.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sino.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76999  20.07.2022 



