1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: manager of exceet Management S. à r. l. as general partner of exceet Group SCA



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

exceet Group SCA


b) LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU0472835155


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares in White Elehant Holdco S.à r.l., being an indirect shareholder of exceet Group SCA


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.28 EUR 10415590.58 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.2800 EUR 10415590.5800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com





 
