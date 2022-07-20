





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















20.07.2022 / 16:38









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Florian

Last name(s):

Schuhbauer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

manager of exceet Management S. à r. l. as general partner of exceet Group SCA







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

exceet Group SCA





b) LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

LU0472835155





b) Nature of the transaction

Pruchase of Shares in White Elephant Holdco S. à r. l. being an indirect shareholder of exceet Group SCA





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.28 EUR





10415590.58 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.2800 EUR





10415590.5800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



