DGAP-News: Vantage Towers AG: Consistent revenue growth across all markets in Q1 FY23
2022. július 21., csütörtök, 06:59
Vantage Towers AG: Q1 FY23 Quarterly Statement
21 July 2022
Consistent revenue growth across all markets in Q1 FY23
Vivek Badrinath, CEO of Vantage Towers AG, commented:
The financial year 2023 is an important year for Vantage Towers. We are focusing on further investing and accelerating our business to ramp up of our new site build programme and facilitate 1&1’s access on our existing sites. In the first quarter, we have seen consistent revenue growth supported by our continued commercialisation of our business and inflation escalators in our contracts. We remain on track to deliver our guidance for the current financial year and our medium-term targets.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations Media Relations
www.vantagetowers.com/investors www.vantagetowers.com/media
ir@vantagetowers.com media@vantagetowers.com
Continued commercial momentum across the business
The decrease in number of sites is mainly driven by the decommissioning of sites in connection with our active sharing agreements
In FY23, we continue to concentrate on our key focus areas: the acceleration of our BTS programme, the rollout of 1&1, the continued commercialisation, and our GLBO efficiency programme.
Revenue development accelerated in Q1 FY23, generating a total revenue (ex. pass through) of €262.1m. The respective increase of 6.6% was mainly driven by ‘Macro site’ and ‘Energy and other’ revenue. Macro site revenue grew 3.4% YoY in Q1 driven by tenancy growth and our contractual inflation escalators. As previously disclosed, over 95% of our revenue is linked to inflation.
Energy and other revenue grew from €6.5m to €15.6m, mainly driven by other chargeable services to MNOs and a €3m non-recurring energy revenue in Spain.
Moreover, non-Vodafone revenue continues to grow and saw an increase of 16.1% YoY to €51.8m in Q1 FY23 (Q1 FY22: €44.6m).
In addition, Germany witnessed revenue growth from non-MNO contracts, and Spain from the active sharing agreement and a €3m non-recurring energy revenue.
Vantage Towers co-controlled joint ventures
The Group’s co-controlled joint ventures include INWIT (33.2%) and Cornerstone (50%). The financial performance of our equity investments in INWIT and Cornerstone are in line with expectations.
INWIT has again delivered strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022, increasing 8.8% YoY to €207.0m. The acceleration of INWIT’s organic growth continues with approximately 850 new tenancies added, representing a 9% YoY growth.
Cornerstone delivered a Q1 total revenue[5] of €114.8m5F[6] (Q1 FY22: €108.5m), an increase of 5.8% YoY, driven by an increase in macro sites and tenancies.
Our Guidance
We confirm our guidance for FY23 as well as our medium-term targets
We expect to continue to drive forward the commercialisation of our business in FY23. Whilst leveraging on our strong infrastructure network, we will focus on the execution of our BTS programme and attracting incremental third-party tenants.
In FY23, we will further invest €10-15m in our business, incurring costs to facilitate 1&1’s access on our existing sites, accelerate the ramp up of our BTS programme and build out our supporting teams, all ahead of the corresponding revenue contribution from FY24.
We reaffirm our unchanged FY23 Group outlook for Revenue (ex. pass through), adj. EBITDAaL, and RFCF and confirm our medium-term targets underpinned by the BTS programme, strong momentum in tenancy growth, and progress being made in GLBO programme.
Alternative Performance Measures
The Group presents financial measures, ratios and adjustments that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles on a consolidated basis (“Non-IFRS Measures”) and on a pro forma basis (“Alternative Performance Measures” or “APMs”).
These Non-IFRS Measures on a consolidated basis and Alternative Performance Measures on a pro forma basis should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated financial results or other indicators of the Group’s performance based on IFRS measures. They should not be considered as alternatives to earnings after tax or net profit as indicators of the Group’s performance or profitability or as alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of the Group’s liquidity. The Non-IFRS Measures on a combined basis and Alternative Performance Measures on a pro forma basis, as defined by the Group, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as presented by other companies due to differences in the way the Group’s Non-IFRS Measures on a combined basis and Alternative Performance Measures on a pro forma basis are calculated. Even though the Non-IFRS Measures on a consolidated basis and Alternative Performance Measures on a pro forma basis are used by management to assess ongoing operating performance and liquidity and these types of measures are commonly used by investors, they have important limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Group’s results or cash flows as reported under IFRS
Definitions
Glossary
Disclaimer on forward looking statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Vantage Towers’ results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, and strategies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding objectives, targets, strategies, outlook and growth prospects, including guidance for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, medium-term targets, new site builds, tenancy targets and the tenancy pipeline; Vantage Towers’ working capital, capital structure and dividend policy; future plans, events or performance, economic outlook and industry trends.
Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "intends”, “prepares" or "targets" (including in their negative form or other variations). By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Vantage Towers or any member of the Vantage Towers Group, or any persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Any forward-looking statements are made of the date of this announcement. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Vantage Towers does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.
References to Vantage Towers are to Vantage Towers AG and references to Vantage Towers Group are to Vantage Towers AG and its subsidiaries unless otherwise stated.
Rounding
Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
[1] Tenancy net additions from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.
[2] Consolidated refers to our reporting segments Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets, in which we have a controlling interest, excluding our joint ventures in Italy and the UK.
[3] Tenancy net additions from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.
[4] Non-committed refers to tenancies that were not already committed in November 2020 at the Capital Markets Day.
[5] In Q1 FY23 the Cornerstone total revenue includes a pass through revenue of €24.0m (Q1 FY22: €22.6m) in total, which consists of recovery of business rates passed through to the tenants and capital expenditure recharges.
[6] An average GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.179376 used for the period of 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.
[7] Medium-term targets of the consolidated group excluding the UK and Italy.
[8] Assuming capacity to invest in organic or inorganic opportunities up to leverage of 5.5x Net Financial Debt / Adj. EBITDAaL to maintain investment grade rating.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@vantagetowers.com
|Internet:
|https://www.vantagetowers.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H3LL2
|WKN:
|A3H3LL
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1402465
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1402465 21.07.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]