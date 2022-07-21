DGAP-News: q.beyond launches SaaS remote service for machine tool company Schütte
2022. július 21., csütörtök, 10:00
q.beyond launches SaaS remote service for machine tool company Schütte
Cologne, 21 July 2022 – Schütte, a machine tool manufacturer with global operations, is drawing on the edge computing solution provided by q.beyond AG to offer its own customers an innovative remote service. This solution makes it possible for the first time to collect exact data on the actual use of machines sold by Schütte. This will open up new business models for the machine tool manufacturer: Using the “SICS.live” remote service, customers will gain insights into the current status and availability of their Schütte industrial machines.
Optimised machine maintenance and service calls
Using this software as a service (SaaS) solution will make it possible, for example, to plan and prepare service calls more effectively. This will also eliminate the need for some on-site maintenance calls. The ongoing collection and processing of data via SICS.live is always performed on location at the customer and close to the equipment thanks to the edge gateways installed directly on the machines. This leads to low processing power and ensures that critical data remains within the company. To further enhance security, the edge gateways are also fitted with their own firewalls and do not have to be permanently online when in operation. Remote access is managed via a secure VPN connection.
Networked industrial machines now standard
Following the successful completion of a trial phase, Schütte will now equip all of its newly manufactured machines with q.beyond’s edge gateways. Furthermore, Schütte also has the prospective option of retrofitting machines already in use with q.beyond’s edge computing solution and thus offering this enhanced service to its existing customers as well.
New service models thanks to SaaS solutions
The interaction between Schütte’s SaaS solution and q.beyond’s edge platform provides a foundation for completely new business models. “Thanks to the solution jointly developed with q.beyond, our machine experts and remote maintenance service are closer to our customers than ever before. They are now literally only a mouse click away”, comments Uwe Arens, Service Director at Alfred H. Schütte GmbH & Co. KG. “This way, we can plan maintenance intervals more effectively and, in many cases, remedy any malfunctions right away online. With the edge gateways, we now have the infrastructure needed to offer additional machine-related software services.”
Jürgen Hermann, CEO of q.beyond AG, adds: “Our cooperation with Schütte offers further proof that our new SaaS solutions are well received in the market. We enable our customers to extend their services, access completely new business models and boost customer retention.”
About q.beyond AG
