Hiermit gibt die 1&1 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 1&1 AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Deutschland
Internet: www.1und1.AG





 
