Hiermit gibt die Westwing Group SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Westwing Group SE

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
