Sofia / Munich, 21 July 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker: A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco” / “the Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors, in execution of the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 27 June 2022 on dividend distribution, has determined the following payment terms:

Initial payment date – 29 July 2022

Final date of payment – 29 July 2023

After the end date of payment and within the five-year thereafter, any shareholder who has not received his dividend will be able to receive it from the Company in cash or by bank transfer upon explicit request to the address of management of the Company – Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. Unreceived and unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the five-year limitation period are referred to the Reserve Fund of the Company.

The dividend payment will be made through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12 December 2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC. For the shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register A of the Central Depository /personal accounts/ the dividend will be paid through the branches of DSK Bank AD. For shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register B of the Central Depository /client sub-account with an investment intermediary/ the dividend will be paid through the respective investment intermediary with the assistance of the Central Depository.

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco"s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

Investor Relations contact



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31



Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de