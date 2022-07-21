DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo announces terms of dividend payment
2022. július 21., csütörtök, 18:00
Allterco JSCo announces terms of dividend payment
Initial payment date – 29 July 2022
Final date of payment – 29 July 2023
After the end date of payment and within the five-year thereafter, any shareholder who has not received his dividend will be able to receive it from the Company in cash or by bank transfer upon explicit request to the address of management of the Company – Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. Unreceived and unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the five-year limitation period are referred to the Reserve Fund of the Company.
The dividend payment will be made through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12 December 2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC. For the shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register A of the Central Depository /personal accounts/ the dividend will be paid through the branches of DSK Bank AD. For shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register B of the Central Depository /client sub-account with an investment intermediary/ the dividend will be paid through the respective investment intermediary with the assistance of the Central Depository.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1403233
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1403233 21.07.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]