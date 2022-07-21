DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Further increase in revenue guidance for FY 2022
2022. július 21., csütörtök, 18:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
July 21, 2022 – The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the year-to-date developments and outlook for the rest of the year and consequently decided to revise the company"s guidance for 2022. The company revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from €770 million to €800 million. The estimate for gross margin was revised from 28% to 27%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin remained at 14%.
Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2021. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management"s expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 9984210
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1403429
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1403429 21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
