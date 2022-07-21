DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year2022: revenue forecast significantly increased, EBIT margin slightly lowered.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Due to the high order backlog, the Company now expects revenue growth of 10% - 12% for the fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to currency-adjusted growth of 8% - 10%. Thus, full-year revenue is expected to be between €476m and €484m (initially €450m - €470m).
Due to the challenges in the procurement markets with regard to supply chain issues, the development of material prices and the delayed effect of price increases, the Company is adjusting the forecast of a double-digit EBIT margin given at the beginning of the year and now expects an EBIT margin of 8% -9%. Thus, an EBIT of between €38m and €43m is expected for the full year (initially €45m - €48m).
Due to the necessary increase in inventory to ensure the ability to deliver and the expected increase in business volume, the company now expects a significantly reduced free cash flow of €10m - €20m (initially €28m - €32m).
